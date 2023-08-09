Mars Had a Seasonal Climate with Wet-Dry Cycles

The presence of perennially wet surface environments on early Mars is a well-documented fact. However, little is known about short-term episodicity in the early hydroclimate. Incomplete geological constraints have led to divergent results in global models of the early Mars water cycle and climate.

Observations by the Curiosity rover at Gale Crater indicate that high-frequency wet-dry cycling occurred in early Martian surface environments. The rover observed exhumed centimetric polygonal ridges with sulfate enrichments that recorded cracks formed in fresh mud due to repeated wet-dry cycles. These findings suggest a sustained, cyclic, and possibly seasonal climate on early Mars.

Wet-dry cycling can also promote prebiotic polymerization, which is important for the evolution of life. This suggests that the Gale evaporitic basin may have been particularly conducive to these processes. The observed polygonal patterns are associated with the transition from smectite clays to sulfate-bearing strata, indicating that the Noachian-Hesperian transition may have sustained an Earth-like climate regime and surface environments favorable to prebiotic evolution.

These new findings provide valuable insights into the early hydroclimate of Mars and enhance our understanding of the potential habitability of the planet.