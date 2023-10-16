CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The Application of Evolutionary Principles to Nonliving Systems

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 16, 2023
A team of scientists and philosophers have proposed that Darwin’s theory of evolution, which is based on natural selection, may also apply to nonliving systems. They suggest that various systems, such as minerals, changes within stars, and hurricanes, are made up of multiple components that can come together in different ways. Some of these configurations persist, while others do not.

The researchers argue that the persistence of certain forms in nonliving systems is governed by selection pressures, similar to “survival of the fittest” in Darwinian evolution. They believe that this proposal extends to static systems like minerals, as well as dynamic systems like hurricanes, stars, and even life itself. Prior to their work, there was no law explaining the increasing complexity observed in living and nonliving systems over time.

In their study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers identified three selection pressures that apply to evolving systems: stability, novelty, and the ability to continue fundamental processes. They propose that the functional information of a system increases if many different configurations are subjected to selection for one or more functions.

The authors believe that this new law provides a functional perspective of the cosmos. It emphasizes important relationships, such as how new functions can emerge in response to new environmental features. This prompts introspective questions about the evolution of our own biosphere and the functions we promote or damage.

While some experts, like Prof Milan Ćirković, regard this work as a valuable addition to astrobiology, systems science, and evolutionary theory, others, including Prof Martin Rees, are skeptical. Rees argues that the emergence of various materials, environments, and structures in the inanimate world doesn’t necessarily require a new underlying principle similar to Darwinian selection.

