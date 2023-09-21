ECIL Collaborating with ISRO for Mangalyaan-2 Mission

City-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), known for its contributions to the Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya L1 missions, is now actively engaged in ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission, an interplanetary endeavor. As a public sector enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), ECIL is working closely with ISRO to design and implement indigenous antenna systems and secure program logic controllers (PLCs) for the Mangalyaan-2 mission, similar to its involvement in previous missions.

One of the significant developments in progress is the Aditya L1 mission, where the spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point. On September 19, ISRO confirmed the successful execution of the Trans-Langrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver. It marks a crucial step towards achieving the mission’s objectives.

ECIL’s collaboration with ISRO signifies the organization’s expertise in the development and supply of advanced technology for space missions. Antennae play a pivotal role in communication and data transmission in space missions, making ECIL’s contribution crucial in enabling effective communication between the Mangalyaan-2 spacecraft and Earth.

Apart from antennas, ECIL’s involvement in providing secure PLCs further enhances the mission’s reliability and security. PLCs are computer control systems that ensure the smooth functioning of critical operations and data management, making them vital components for the success of Mangalyaan-2.

With ECIL’s continued contributions to ISRO’s missions, India’s space exploration capabilities are bolstered. The collaboration not only showcases the nation’s technical prowess but also strengthens the indigenous development of cutting-edge technology for space exploration.

