Astronomers Discover Massive Heartbeat Star with Enormous Waves

Astronomers have identified a massive stellar behemoth known as a “heartbeat star” that experiences violent waves three times taller than our sun crashing down on its surface. These immense waves are raised by an unseen companion as it orbits the star every 32.8 days. Similar to how the moon’s gravity affects Earth’s tides, the gravity of this companion star whips up material from the primary star, forming titanic waves.

Located 169,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the binary star system, named MACHO 80.7443.1718, consists of a giant, 35-solar-mass primary star and a smaller secondary companion. While other heartbeat stars have been observed to fluctuate in brightness by 0.1%, MACHO 80.7443.1718 stands out with regular episodes that see its brightness increase by 20%.

Astrophysicists Morgan MacLeod and Avi Loeb from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have used computer modeling to study the gas dynamics on the surface of the primary star. They found that the companion’s passage creates waves of plasma that violently break over the star’s gaseous surface, releasing a tremendous amount of energy. These waves rise about 4 million kilometers above the star’s surface.

The star’s massive size and the distortions caused by the companion’s gravitational pull contribute to the formation of these enormous waves. As the waves reach their peak, they lose cohesion, break, and release their energy, leaving behind a chaotic field of stellar material.

The enormous waves also have an impact on the star’s envelope of hot stellar matter. Every time the companion reaches its closest point to the primary star, it plunges through the envelope, destroying it and creating a tsunami. The energy of the wave spins up the envelope, causing it to rapidly rotate every 4.4 days.

MacLeod and Loeb view the heartbreak star as a natural evolution of close binary systems, but the high mass of the primary star exacerbates the situation. Massive stars like MACHO 80.7443.1718 have shorter lifespans and are prone to explosive supernova events. At six million years old, this star is expected to go supernova within the next few million years.

A recent survey using data from the Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment (OGLE) has discovered 991 more heartbeat stars, indicating that they are more common than previously thought. Further studies are planned to search for more heartbreak stars and study the glowing atmospheres flung off by their breaking waves.

