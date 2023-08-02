The Moon to Make Close Approach to Earth in August

The moon is set to come unusually closer to Earth on August 30, reaching a distance of just 222,043 miles away. This rare event, known as a full supermoon, occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit.

According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, the last time two full supermoons were observed in the same month was in 2018. This phenomenon is not expected to happen again until 2037.

During a supermoon, the moon appears larger and brighter in the night sky. This is due to its proximity to Earth, which allows for a more detailed observation of its surface features.

Supermoons have captivated skywatchers and astronomers alike, offering a unique opportunity to witness the moon in all its glory. Many people take advantage of this event to capture stunning photographs of the moon and share their experiences with others.

The Virtual Telescope Project is a popular online platform that provides real-time images and live streams of celestial events, including supermoons. It aims to bring the beauty of the universe closer to people by leveraging advanced technology and astronomical knowledge.

As the moon makes its close approach to Earth on August 30, make sure to look up at the night sky and take a moment to appreciate the natural wonders that unfold above us. This extraordinary event is not to be missed, as it offers a chance to witness the moon in a way that is not often seen.