The Moon will be Exceptionally Close to Earth on Aug. 30

The moon is set to make a close approach to Earth on August 30, coming within just 222,043 miles, as reported by The AP. This proximity presents a rare event, as the occurrence of two full supermoons in the same month is quite uncommon. The last time this phenomenon was observed was in 2018, and it is not expected to happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

During this event, known as a supermoon, the moon appears larger and brighter in the night sky due to its closer proximity to Earth. Supermoons occur because the moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but rather an ellipse. As a result, there are times when the moon is at its closest point (perigee) and times when it is at its farthest point (apogee) from Earth.

On August 30, sky-watchers will have the opportunity to witness an intriguing celestial spectacle. While the naked eye may not be able to discern the slight difference in size compared to a regular full moon, the supermoon can still be an awe-inspiring sight. As the moon rises above the horizon, its apparent size seems larger due to an optical illusion caused by the Earth’s atmosphere. This effect, known as the moon illusion, creates the illusion of a larger and more dramatic moonrise.

It is advisable to find a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon to fully appreciate the supermoon. Capturing photographs of the event can also be particularly rewarding, as the larger apparent size of the moon can make for stunning visual compositions against landscapes and cityscapes.

While supermoons may not have any significant scientific implications, they offer a chance for sky enthusiasts and casual observers alike to enjoy the beauty of our closest celestial neighbor in a unique and captivating way. So mark your calendars for August 30 and prepare for a memorable lunar experience.