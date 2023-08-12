Scientists Detect Low-Frequency Gravitational Waves for the First Time

Earlier this year, scientists finally detected the background hum of low-frequency gravitational waves that permeate our universe. Now, the search for the source of these waves can begin. The primary suspects are supermassive black holes with masses millions, or even billions, of times that of the sun. However, there is still room for other possibilities that could lead to new discoveries in physics.

The breakthrough was made by researchers from the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) collaboration. They analyzed 68 rapidly spinning neutron stars, also known as pulsars, that emit radiation at regular intervals. By using these pulsars as precise cosmic clocks, the data surrounding the effects of gravitational waves can be studied.

These low-frequency gravitational waves differ from previous detections made by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). The wavelengths of the waves detected by NANOGrav are on a much larger scale, spanning trillions of miles. The frequencies of these waves are measured in years instead of seconds.

To confirm a low-frequency gravitational wave detection, scientists will need over 15 years of NANOGrav data. However, the results are significant as they have the potential to unveil new information about our universe.

The main suspect for these waves is the merging of hundreds of thousands of pairs of supermassive black holes over cosmic history. These black hole binaries emit gravitational waves as they orbit each other, eventually merging when their waves have stolen enough angular momentum.

While this explanation matches what scientists have theorized, it is not yet confirmed. Researchers need more evidence to firmly establish the presence of supermassive black hole binaries in our universe.

Other teams are also exploring alternative possibilities for low-frequency gravitational wave emitters. These include new models in cosmology and particle physics that could generate a similar background. These possibilities offer exciting opportunities to address some of the biggest mysteries in our universe.