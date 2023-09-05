Astronomers Observe Outer Edge of Feeding Supermassive Black Hole’s Disk

A team of astronomers has made a groundbreaking observation of the outer edge of a disk of matter surrounding a feeding supermassive black hole for the first time. These observations provide valuable insights into how black holes feed and the impact of this feeding on the evolution of galaxies.

Feeding supermassive black holes are located at the hearts of active galactic nuclei (AGN), which are regions of extreme brightness. These black holes are surrounded by a swirling disk of gas and dust that is gradually being consumed. The intense gravity of these black holes causes the matter in the disk to reach temperatures of up to 18 million degrees Fahrenheit, emitting radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Accretion disks are challenging to directly image due to their small size and distance, but astronomers can use the full spectrum of light emitted by these disks to understand their physics and determine their size. A team of researchers from Brazil studied the accretion disk of a distant quasar called III Zw 002 using near-infrared emission lines in the spectrum of light. These emission lines helped the researchers size the disk and estimate the mass of the supermassive black hole.

The researchers observed double-peaked emission lines from the inner and outer regions of the accretion disk. This observation allowed them to constrain the size and tilt of the disk, providing valuable information about the structure and behavior of the broad line region in this galaxy.

This groundbreaking discovery enhances our understanding of the fascinating phenomena happening around supermassive black holes in active galaxies. Further monitoring of this quasar will provide insights into how its profile changes over time.

Sources:

– Astronomers observe spectrum lines from feeding supermassive black hole. (source 1)

– The structure of the broad line region in AGN III Zw 002. (source 2)