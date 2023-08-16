Retracted Materials Science Paper Raises Questions of Research Misconduct

A materials science paper published in Physical Review Letters has been retracted, adding to allegations of research misconduct against one of its authors, Ranga P. Dias, a professor at the University of Rochester. Earlier this year, Dias claimed to have discovered a room-temperature superconductor, but the retracted paper was unrelated to this breakthrough. Dias has been accused of fabricating and falsifying data.

While the University of Rochester initially dismissed the allegations, they have now initiated an investigation into Dias’ research with the help of outside experts. Nine of the ten authors of the paper agreed to the retraction, with Dias being the lone holdout. He maintains that the paper accurately represents the research findings, blaming errors introduced by his collaborators when producing data charts using Adobe Illustrator.

The retraction comes at a time when there is significant interest in room-temperature superconductors, which could revolutionize various sectors, including power transmission and medical imaging. The claims of a different room-temperature superconductor, LK-99, made by scientists in South Korea have also faced skepticism from the scientific community.

The laws of physics do not forbid the existence of room-temperature superconductors, and the search for such materials will continue. Dias’ previous paper, published in Nature, described a material that superconducted at temperatures up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit but required high pressure. However, this paper was also retracted, raising further doubts about Dias’ work.

In the case of the retracted Physical Review Letters paper, questions were raised about similarities between the figure depicting electrical resistance in the chemical compound manganese sulfide and Dias’ previous work. Independent experts confirmed allegations of data fabrication and falsification, prompting the retraction.

The University of Rochester is conducting a comprehensive investigation into Dias’ research, and they do not plan to release the findings publicly. James Hamlin, a professor at the University of Florida, who raised concerns about Dias’ work, hopes that additional instances of data duplication will also be reviewed.

As questions of research misconduct arise, both the University of Rochester and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas—where Dias’ collaborators are based—are urged to conduct transparent investigations into the matter.