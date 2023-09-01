A Peculiar Exoplanet Believed to be the Result of a Giant Collision

Scientists have discovered an exoplanet, named TOI-1853b, which is smaller than Neptune but nearly twice as dense as Earth. Its composition, high in rock, challenges the conventional understanding of planet formation and evolution. Researchers suggest that this exoplanet was once the core of a much larger, gassier world that lost its atmosphere due to a violent collision. TOI-1853b is located in the Neptunian desert, a rare classification among exoplanets.

The size of TOI-1853b is similar to that of Neptune, but its density is higher than steel. The team of researchers, led by physicist Luca Naponiello, believes that extreme planet-planet collisions during its formation stripped away the lighter atmosphere and water, leaving behind a rock-enriched, high-density planet.

The density of TOI-1853b indicates that it is composed predominantly of dense materials, with little atmosphere. Its density of 9.7 grams per cubic centimeter is significantly higher compared to Neptune’s density of 1.64 grams per cubic centimeter. Computer simulations conducted by the researchers suggest that a high-speed collision between two still-forming exoplanets was responsible for the peculiar properties of TOI-1853b.

The team plans to conduct follow-up observations to investigate the presence of an atmosphere around TOI-1853b and analyze its composition. Additionally, another similar exoplanet, TOI-332b, has recently been discovered by another group of scientists, suggesting the need for collaboration to further understand and study these unique exoplanets.

Further research is required to improve the material models used in simulations and expand the range of extreme giant impact events modeled. This study has been published in the journal Nature.

Source: Nature (no URL provided)