NASA-Built Greenhouse Gas Detector for Carbon Mapper Initiative Nears Launch

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has developed a state-of-the-art imaging spectrometer that is designed to measure greenhouse gases methane and carbon dioxide from space. This instrument has moved a step closer to launch after being delivered to Planet Labs PBC in San Francisco.

The imaging spectrometer is part of the Carbon Mapper initiative led by the nonprofit organization Carbon Mapper. It will allow the organization to pinpoint and measure methane and carbon dioxide sources, specifically focusing on “super-emitters,” which are responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Carbon Mapper coalition, consisting of Carbon Mapper, JPL, Planet, the California Air Resources Board, Rocky Mountain Institute, Arizona State University, and the University of Arizona, is working together in this public-private effort to collect data on greenhouse gas emissions.

The imaging spectrometer works by measuring the wavelengths of light reflected by the Earth’s surface and absorbed by gases in the atmosphere. Different gases absorb different wavelengths of light, creating a unique spectral “fingerprint” that the imaging spectrometer can identify. This allows for accurate measurement and quantification of greenhouse gas emissions.

Prior to integration into a Tanager satellite designed by Planet, the spectrometer underwent rigorous testing at JPL to ensure its resilience in the extreme conditions of space. The successful tests included subjecting the spectrometer to intense vibrations and extreme temperatures. A sample of methane was also used to test the completed instrument within a vacuum chamber, producing a clear spectral fingerprint of the gas.

The launch of the satellite, with the integrated imaging spectrometer, is scheduled for early 2024. The Carbon Mapper initiative aims to utilize the data collected by this instrument along with other existing instruments, such as NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) spectrometer on the International Space Station, to provide a comprehensive survey of point-source greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

This collaboration between government, philanthropy, and industry is an example of how innovative approaches can lead to exceptional capabilities with the potential for global impact.

