Super Blue Moon: What You Need to Know

A rare occurrence is happening on the night of August 30-31, 2023. The Moon will be a triple threat — a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon. This celestial event will be commonly referred to as a super blue moon. But what exactly does that mean?

Let’s start with the concept of a supermoon. The Moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth, with our planet positioned closer to one side of the ellipse. When the Moon is at its closest point to Earth (perigee) and also happens to be full, it is called a supermoon. Because the Moon is slightly closer to us than usual, it appears larger and brighter in the sky during this event.

Now, let’s tackle the idea of a blue moon. A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a single month. Since the Moon’s cycle is about 29.5 days, shorter than the average calendar month, there can be a gap that allows for a second full moon to occur within the same month. This phenomenon happens every two to three years.

It’s important to note that the term “blue moon” refers to the occurrence of two full moons in a month and has nothing to do with the Moon actually appearing blue. However, it is possible for the Moon to take on a blue hue in rare instances. This happens when minuscule particles in the air, such as smoke or dust, scatter away red wavelengths of light, giving the Moon a blue appearance.

In terms of size, the super blue moon won’t noticeably differ from a regular full moon. When the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, it appears roughly 14 percent larger than when it is farthest away. While there might be a slight increase in brightness due to the Moon’s proximity to us, there won’t be a significant change in size.

It’s worth mentioning that supermoons and blue moons don’t always coincide. A supermoon occurs several times a year when a full moon is in close proximity to perigee. On the other hand, blue moons are less frequent, with only about 3 percent of full moons being considered blue moons. The time between super blue moons can vary, but on average, it is around 10 years. The next pair of super blue moons won’t happen until January and March 2037.

In summary, while the super blue moon may not be blue or exceptionally large, it is still a perfect opportunity to gaze at the wonders of our lunar companion. Visit our Daily Moon Guide to discover some recommended sights to observe on any given day.