Supermoons and Blue Moons: A Celestial Treat for Sky Watchers

This month, sky watchers around the world were treated to the sight of two full moons, including a supermoon and a blue moon. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closer to Earth than usual while appearing full from our perspective. The first supermoon of 2023 appeared in July, and the last one will occur in September. Interestingly, the last time two supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018, and we won’t see a blue supermoon until 2037.

In August, the first supermoon appeared on the first day of the month, followed by the blue moon on August 30. During the blue moon, the planet Saturn was also nearing its closest and brightest point in Earth’s view. Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, known for the Virtual Telescope Project, hosted an online event to observe the blue supermoon setting in Rome’s skyline. Masi mentioned that special equipment was unnecessary to witness this celestial phenomenon, as long as the weather was good.

According to retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, warm summer nights are ideal for observing the full moon rising in the eastern sky shortly after sunset. Full moons occur at the precise moment when the moon is opposite the sun. Supermoons can appear around 14 percent larger and brighter than regular full moons.

The August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon due to a significant increase in fish in the American Great Lakes area during this month. Although referred to as a blue moon, it does not actually appear blue. Instead, the term signifies the second full moon in a calendar month or the fourth one in a season. The moon takes 27.3 days to orbit Earth but completes a full moon cycle in 29.5 days, allowing for the possibility of two full moons in the same month.

Astronomers note that the moon can occasionally appear blue under certain conditions, such as when the atmosphere contains smoke or dust particles. While the blue supermoon offers the opportunity to capture beautiful photographs, its stronger gravitational pull can affect tides, particularly during storms. Those living near coastlines should be mindful of this phenomenon.

In addition to supermoons and blue moons, there are other types of moons that appear at different times. A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when Earth aligns between the moon and the sun, causing the moon to be hidden from sunlight. It can also refer to a moon with a reddish hue due to atmospheric particles like dust, smoke, or haze. The harvest moon, on the other hand, is a full moon closest to the beginning of autumn, a time when farmers relied on its light to work late into the night during the fall harvest season.

Supermoons, blue moons, blood moons, and harvest moons provide sky watchers with a captivating experience and a chance to appreciate the wonders of our celestial neighbor.

Sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, NASA

Words in This Story:

treat to (phrasal verb) to give a person something that is pleasant, interesting, or fun eclipse (noun) an event in which the sun is blocked by the moon, or when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow haze (noun) the appearance of air when it is not very clear because of the presence of heat, dust, or smoke