SpaceX Sets Record with 62nd Launch of the Year

SpaceX achieved a new milestone as its Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched its 62nd mission of the year. The rocket carried a batch of 21 Starlink internet satellites into space, marking another step towards the company’s goal to provide global internet coverage. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 also completed its tenth flight and successfully landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This year’s launch cadence has surpassed SpaceX’s previous record of 61 flights set in 2022. With four months still remaining in 2023, SpaceX shows no signs of slowing down. The company plans to continue launching more Starlink satellite batches as well as missions for other customers.

In October, SpaceX is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche spacecraft using its triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. This mission will study a metal-rich asteroid.

In addition to launches from Florida, SpaceX is also working on the second attempt of a suborbital test flight for its integrated Starship Super Heavy vehicle system in Texas. The successful completion of the recent full-duration static fire engine test of the Super Heavy booster brings them closer to achieving this milestone.

Future launches from Florida include another Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites, although the date and time of launch have not been announced. United Launch Alliance is also looking to reschedule its second mission of the year on an Atlas V rocket, which was delayed due to Hurricane Idalia.

