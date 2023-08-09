Solar Flare Emitted by the Sun on August 7, 2023

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on August 7, 2023. The flare reached its peak at 4:46 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured an image of the flare, which shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light, colorized in yellow and orange.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can have various effects on Earth. They can disrupt HF radio communications, affect power grids, interfere with navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The classification of the flare observed on August 7 is X1.5. X-class flares are the most intense, with the number following the class letter indicating the flare’s strength on a continuous scale. An X1.5 flare falls in the lower range of the X-class category but is still considered a strong event. Some flares can exceed X20 in intensity.

An X1.5 flare can emit energy equivalent to billions of hydrogen bombs. It can cause radio blackouts on the sunlit side of the Earth, potentially affect satellite operations, power grids, and other technological systems.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is a space-based observatory that continuously monitors and studies the Sun. It helps scientists understand the Sun’s magnetic field, solar activity, and solar flares. The data collected by SDO provides insights into the Sun’s influence on Earth and near-Earth space, aiding in the study of space weather and its impact on various technologies.