CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Solar Flare Emitted by the Sun on August 7, 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
Solar Flare Emitted by the Sun on August 7, 2023

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on August 7, 2023. The flare reached its peak at 4:46 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured an image of the flare, which shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light, colorized in yellow and orange.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can have various effects on Earth. They can disrupt HF radio communications, affect power grids, interfere with navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The classification of the flare observed on August 7 is X1.5. X-class flares are the most intense, with the number following the class letter indicating the flare’s strength on a continuous scale. An X1.5 flare falls in the lower range of the X-class category but is still considered a strong event. Some flares can exceed X20 in intensity.

An X1.5 flare can emit energy equivalent to billions of hydrogen bombs. It can cause radio blackouts on the sunlit side of the Earth, potentially affect satellite operations, power grids, and other technological systems.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is a space-based observatory that continuously monitors and studies the Sun. It helps scientists understand the Sun’s magnetic field, solar activity, and solar flares. The data collected by SDO provides insights into the Sun’s influence on Earth and near-Earth space, aiding in the study of space weather and its impact on various technologies.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Understanding the Science Behind Smell Preferences Using Locusts

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Space is Stranger Than You Think: Binary Stars Locked in a Close Orbital Dance

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Solar Eruption Detected Simultaneously at Earth, Moon, and Mars Underscores Importance of Space Radiation Preparedness

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Understanding the Science Behind Smell Preferences Using Locusts

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Image Signal and Vision Processors are Revolutionizing IoT and Edge Computing Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Slack to Roll Out Redesign to Help Users Manage Messages and Channels

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments