Sun ‘Umbrella’ Tethered to Asteroid Could Help Reduce Climate Change Effects

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
Earth’s warming temperature has prompted scientists to explore innovative approaches to combat climate change. A new proposal by astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy suggests using a solar shield and a tethered, captured asteroid as a counterweight. This solution aims to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching Earth, thereby mitigating climate change in the coming decades.

The concept of a solar shield, which shades the Earth from a portion of the sun’s light, has been previously proposed. However, challenges arise due to the massive weight required for the shield, making it expensive and impractical with conventional materials. Szapudi’s proposal introduces two unique elements to address this issue: a tethered counterweight and the use of a captured asteroid.

By incorporating a tethered counterweight, Szapudi’s design significantly reduces the total mass required. The innovative approach increases the mass efficiency by over 100 times compared to previous models without a tether. Additionally, using a captured asteroid as the counterweight eliminates the need to launch most of the mass from Earth.

Szapudi’s calculations suggest that a tethered shield and counterweight weighing approximately 3.5 million tons would be needed to reduce solar radiation by 1.7%, a critical threshold for preventing a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. Although this mass exceeds current launch capabilities, the shield itself accounts for only 1% of the total weight, equating to around 35,000 tons. With advancements in lightweight materials, further reductions in mass can be achieved. The remaining 99% of the mass would consist of asteroids or lunar dust serving as the counterweight. This design offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative to conventional shield designs.

Implementing Szapudi’s solar shield concept poses challenges due to current rocket capabilities. However, his proposal brings the idea within reach using existing technology, which was previously considered unattainable. The development of a graphene tether that is both lightweight and strong connects the shield to the counterweight, making it a crucial component for the system’s success.

