The Sun Launches Solar Storm Towards Mars, Could Trigger Auroras and Erode Atmosphere

A recent explosion on the far side of the sun has sent a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) hurtling towards Mars. Scientists predict that if the solar storm reaches the Red Planet, it could potentially result in faint ultraviolet auroras and erode part of Mars’ thin atmosphere.

The surprise explosion, identified as an M-class solar flare, was detected on August 26 by Earth-orbiting satellites. However, researchers are unsure of the exact cause of the explosion as no sunspots, which serve as launching sites for solar flares, were observed in the vicinity.

Solar flares sometimes generate CMEs, fast-moving clouds of magnetized plasma and radiation that are launched into space. Initially, the CME detected in the wake of the solar flare was not considered a threat to Earth and received minimal monitoring. It is only recently that scientists realized that the CME is likely to collide with Mars on September 1.

If the CME does hit Mars, it could result in auroras over the planet, albeit faint ones. Auroras occur when radiation from solar storms or solar wind interacts with gas in the upper atmosphere, causing excited molecules to emit light. Mars has a much thinner atmosphere compared to Earth, so its auroral displays are relatively weak and primarily observed in ultraviolet wavelengths. The planet also lacks a proper magnetosphere, which further diminishes its auroral activity.

The weak magnetic shielding of Mars means that major CMEs have the potential to strip away the planet’s already faint atmosphere. Significantly, researchers have observed major auroras on Mars at least three times in the past. However, recent research suggests that the planet experiences more frequent and faint auroras triggered by solar wind, referred to as proton auroras.

As the sun enters the solar maximum phase, where solar activity peaks, the occurrence of major Martian auroras could become more frequent. Originally predicted to begin in 2025, the solar maximum may arrive earlier and be more powerful than anticipated, possibly by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, tasked with monitoring the sun’s far side for potential risks to Earth, failed to detect the explosion responsible for launching the CME towards Mars.

Sources:

– Spaceweather.com

– NASA