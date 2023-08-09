NASA Discovers Highest-Energy Light Ever Observed from the Sun

NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory has captured a video showing dark patches on the sun, resembling a smile. In a recent study published in the journal Physical Review Letters, a group of international researchers has found that the sun emitted gamma rays with an energy level of about 1 trillion electron volts (TeV), the highest-energy light ever observed from the sun.

Gamma rays are known to carry the most energy of any wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum. This discovery challenges scientists’ previous understanding of the sun. “The sun is more surprising than we knew,” said Mehr Un Nisa, a postdoctoral research associate at Michigan State University.

To make this discovery, Nisa and her colleagues monitored the sun’s gamma rays using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory, located in Mexico. While the high-energy light does not reach the Earth’s surface, it creates detectable signatures. The observatory operates 24/7, allowing it to capture data that other ground-based telescopes cannot during the day.

The observatory can witness an event called “air showers” caused by gamma rays colliding with the atmosphere. These air showers result in particle explosions that are invisible to the naked eye. The observatory detects the Cherenkov radiation created when these particles interact with water in its tanks.

After six years of data collection, the researchers observed an excess of gamma rays. This was unexpected, as previous hypotheses suggested that gamma rays reaching Earth would be rare. NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope mission confirmed that there were about seven times more gamma rays than initially expected.

The discovery raises questions about how gamma rays achieve such high energies and the role of the sun’s magnetic fields. This breakthrough enables solar scientists to delve deeper into understanding the sun’s behavior and energy emissions.