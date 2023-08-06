Sun Found to Emit Record-Breaking Gamma Rays

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting our own sun emitting an unprecedented amount of gamma rays, the highest energy wavelengths of light in the electromagnetic spectrum. This finding marks the first time that such high-energy radiation has been documented coming from our planet’s host star. After analyzing six years’ worth of data, researchers discovered an excess of gamma rays emanating from the sun, reaching around 1 trillion electron volts. Initially, scientists were skeptical of the brightness and doubted the accuracy of their observations. However, they soon realized that the sun was indeed emitting a remarkable number of gamma rays.

The discovery raises important questions about solar physics and the role the sun’s magnetic field plays in this newly observed gamma-ray phenomenon. Scientists are particularly interested in understanding the impact of this excess of solar gamma rays on the sun’s behavior and its influence on the Earth’s environment.

The remarkable findings were made possible by the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC), which operates 24/7 and has a unique lens to observe high-energy gamma rays and cosmic rays. The observatory uses a network of 300 large water tanks filled with purified water, which, when struck by high-energy particles from space, emit Cherenkov radiation. HAWC’s field of view covers 15% of the sky, allowing it to survey a significant portion of the celestial sphere.

Previously, gamma rays from the sun had only been observed during extreme solar events like powerful solar flares. In contrast, the recent gamma-ray discovery appears unrelated to such events. While some gamma rays are produced through nuclear fusion processes within the sun, they usually do not escape the star. Instead, what we typically observe from our sun are infrared, ultraviolet, and visible wavelengths. Comparatively, the gamma rays detected in this study had energy levels of 1 trillion electron volts, significantly higher than any previous observation.

The study, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, marks a significant step forward in our understanding of the sun’s behavior and its emission of high-energy radiation. It reveals that there is still much to learn about our closest star and the various phenomena associated with it.