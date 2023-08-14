It has been a scorcher of a summer, but schools are back in session, the sun is setting sooner, pumpkin spice everything will soon hit the shelves, and football is in the air which means fall is approaching. But when does summer officially end?

The summer solstice, which marked the beginning of summer, fell on June 21, 2023. Now, just three months later, the autumnal equinox is set to occur in Tennessee on September 23 around 1:49 am, signaling relief from high temperatures.

There are two methods used to measure the change in seasons. The astronomical start of fall is marked by the equinox, while the meteorological start is based on the annual temperature cycle and the 12-month calendar. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the meteorological definition states that summer officially ends on August 31, and fall begins on September 1.

Despite the change in season, several weeks of summer weather are still expected, with temperatures reaching into the 90s as we head into September, according to AccuWeather.

So, when is the last day of summer? The autumnal equinox, occurring on September 23 in Tennessee, marks the official end of summer. However, if we go by the meteorological definition, summer ends on August 31.

But what exactly is an equinox? It is when the sun crosses the “celestial equator,” an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator into space. During the equinox, the sun’s center passes through this line. This results in almost equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes, as explained by the National Weather Service. The autumnal equinox is when the sun crosses the equator from north to south.

The word “equinox” is derived from Latin and means “equal night.” It accurately describes the occurrence seen twice a year during the start of fall and spring. The autumnal equinox, always falling on September 23 in Tennessee, is one of two equinoxes, the other being the vernal equinox that marks the start of spring.

As for Tennessee’s weather, the Almanac predicts a “chilled and wet” winter ahead. In September, AccuWeather’s forecast shows that temperatures will remain in the high 80s to low 90s during the day. However, as August comes to an end and September begins, evening temperatures should start to drop to the mid-60s.

So, get ready for the transition from summer to fall and enjoy the changing seasons.