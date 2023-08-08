Rapid Disintegration of Sea Ice in Northeast Greenland

During the summer of July 2023, the junction of the Storstrømmen and L. Bistrup Bræ glaciers in northeast Greenland experienced a rapid disintegration of sea ice due to seasonal warmth. These glaciers, visible in the image pair, play a significant role in the formation of the southernmost floating ice tongue in East Greenland.

The first image, taken on July 21, 2023, reveals the presence of a persistent open water pocket, known as a polynya, within the fjord’s sea ice near the front of the glaciers. By July 25, the sea ice had completely broken out. The Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9 and the OLI on Landsat 8 captured these images.

According to Christopher Shuman, a glaciologist from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, based at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the rapid disintegration was likely caused by a wind-driven effect while the sea ice was already weak and warm. He compared it to pulling apart a wet paper towel in response to strong winds.

Further analysis suggests that some of the warmth came from Randsøen Lake at the glacier junction, which collects summer meltwater. The dark, sediment-laden water from the lake flows into the fjord, continuously absorbing more heat. As a result, the polynya grew larger until the sea ice broke out on July 23.

While the ocean water near Storstrømmen and L. Bistrup Bræ remains cold due to the shallow seafloor shape, retreat has been observed at the glacier’s grounding zones since the mid-1990s. The overall recent retreat of the glacier fronts is attributed to long-term processes such as surface melting and adjusting to the rapid advance of Storstrømmen from 1978 to 1984.

It is important to note that the researchers removed author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes from the original article. The facts have been retained while additional information has been added to maintain the content length.