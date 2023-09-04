The Different Methods of Astronauts Returning to Earth

Capsules returning astronauts to Earth have historically used two different methods: landing on the ground or splashing down on water. Over the years, the Russians and Chinese have relied on land touchdowns, while Americans have predominantly used sea landings.

On Sunday, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his three colleagues will be departing the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. They will splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, at 8:07am UAE time. This is in contrast to the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, who landed on flat ground in Kazakhstan in 2019 using Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

Both methods of landing have proven reliable, with numerous successful missions. The Earth’s atmosphere naturally assists in slowing down the spacecraft, and parachutes are used to further decelerate the capsule. The Dragon capsule uses Draco parachutes to decrease its speed even more before releasing larger parachutes for an ocean landing. The Russian Soyuz, on the other hand, uses both parachutes and a braking system to reduce impact upon touchdown.

Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who flew to the International Space Station in 2011, described the landing as a “soft-landing” that felt like a head-on collision. American astronauts, however, have been landing in the sea since the days of Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo capsules. Sea landings are slightly more comfortable due to the extra cushion provided by water, which reduces the need for additional braking. According to US astronaut Shannon Walker, landing in the water felt softer than landing on land.

With the use of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets and capsules, NASA has relied on water landings for returning astronauts. However, they also have plans to use Boeing Starliner capsules for commercial operations once they are ready.

– Original article: [“How SpaceX’s astronaut splashdown will differ from Russian landings”](https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/how-spacex-s-astronaut-splashdown-will-differ-from-russian-landings-1.1318949) by Steve Gorman (Reuters) via The National News