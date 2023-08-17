Sulfate Groups on Sugar Molecules Affect Brain Plasticity, Memory, and Learning

Our brains have the ability to remember familiar faces and learn new skills, but the molecular basis of this process is not well understood. Scientists have discovered that sulfate groups on sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) play a role in brain plasticity. Understanding how GAGs function could help us comprehend memory and learning in humans and provide ways to repair neural connections after injuries.

A study presented at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society revealed that GAGs, formed by attaching sulfate groups to sugars, have an impact on brain plasticity and memory. The most common form of GAG in the brain is chondroitin sulfate, found in the extracellular matrix surrounding brain cells. Chondroitin sulfate can form structures known as “perineuronal nets,” which stabilize synaptic connections between neurons.

The researchers are particularly interested in how sulfation motifs, or patterns of sulfate groups on GAGs, can regulate biological processes such as neuroplasticity and social memory. By understanding these patterns and their alterations, it may be possible to develop treatments for central nervous system injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders.

In experiments with mice, the team discovered that deleting the gene responsible for sulfation patterns on chondroitin sulfate resulted in defects in perineuronal nets. Interestingly, the number of nets increased without these sulfation motifs, affecting the types of synaptic connections between neurons. The mice also exhibited an inability to recognize familiar mice, indicating the influence of these patterns on social memory.

Furthermore, the researchers found that manipulating the nets in adult mice yielded similar effects on social memory, suggesting the potential to rewire or strengthen synaptic connections during adolescence or adulthood.

In other experiments, the team investigated the impact of GAGs and sulfation patterns on axon regeneration. They identified protein receptors that bind certain sulfation motifs, leading to the inhibition of regeneration. Blocking this process could potentially create tools or treatments to promote axon regeneration, which would be beneficial for repairing damage caused by neurodegenerative diseases or strokes.

Further research is ongoing to identify more protein receptors and gain more insight into the role of GAGs and sulfation patterns in memory, learning, and neural connectivity.