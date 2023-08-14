Subsurface Oceans Could Increase Habitability of Exoplanets

Liquid water is necessary for life, but planets with freely available surface water are rare. However, a recent study suggests that subsurface oceans, which are thick layers of liquid water covered by a frozen surface, may be more common than previously believed.

Researchers led by planetary scientist Lujendra Ojha from Rutgers University analyzed the data and concluded that our galaxy is likely teeming with planets that have subsurface oceans similar to those found on Enceladus, Europa, and Ganymede.

The traditional understanding of a star’s habitable zone is based on the amount of stellar radiation that heats a planet from a distance. A planet must be at the right distance from its star to maintain liquid water on the surface. However, this study shows that there are alternative ways to create liquid water, even if a planet is outside the traditional habitable zone.

The team simulated the conditions on Earth-sized planets orbiting red dwarfs, which make up a significant portion of the Milky Way’s stars. They found that planets with higher surface temperatures, thicker ice sheets, and higher surface gravity are more likely to have subsurface oceans. Additionally, they discovered that even planets with low internal heat flux and surface temperatures as low as 200 K could potentially support subsurface oceans.

The study also addressed the formation of extremely deep oceans and found that even under high pressure, basal melting can produce liquid water between layers of ice.

While researchers agree that subsurface oceans may exist on exoplanets, the question of whether these oceans can support life remains. The presence of geological activity is necessary to replenish nutrients, and future observations, such as those made by the James Webb Space Telescope, could provide additional insight into the habitability of exoplanets.

In conclusion, this study suggests that subsurface oceans could significantly increase the potential habitability of exoplanets. Further research and observations are needed to fully understand the conditions necessary for these oceans to support life.