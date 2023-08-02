CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

The First of Two Supermoons Lights Up August Sky

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
The First of Two Supermoons Lights Up August Sky

The world witnessed the first of two supermoons in August, a phenomenon where the full moon appears closer to the Earth than usual, making it appear brighter and bigger in the sky. Traditionally known as the “sturgeon moon,” the August full moon got its name from the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes centuries ago, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Following Tuesday’s supermoon, another one is expected on August 30, which will be referred to as a “blue moon” as it is the second full moon in the same month. The occurrence of two full supermoons in a single month last happened in 2018 and is not anticipated to recur before 2037.

It is worth noting that this year’s first supermoon graced the skies in July, and the final one will appear in September. However, the two supermoons in August will be even closer to the Earth compared to the previous and upcoming ones.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Old Mattresses made New: Recycling Polyurethane with Simple Chemistry

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomers Find Success with Euclid Telescope Despite Technical Hiccup

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Moths Use Spearmint-Flavored Pheromones to Attract Mates

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Clearbit Introduces ChatGPT Plugin to Enhance B2B Marketing and Sales

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Overnight Rocket Launch in Central Florida: Falcon 9 Set for Mission

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Celestial Delights in August: Saturn, Perseid Meteor Shower, and Super Blue Moon

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments