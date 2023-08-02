The First of Two Supermoons Lights Up August Sky

The world witnessed the first of two supermoons in August, a phenomenon where the full moon appears closer to the Earth than usual, making it appear brighter and bigger in the sky. Traditionally known as the “sturgeon moon,” the August full moon got its name from the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes centuries ago, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Following Tuesday’s supermoon, another one is expected on August 30, which will be referred to as a “blue moon” as it is the second full moon in the same month. The occurrence of two full supermoons in a single month last happened in 2018 and is not anticipated to recur before 2037.

It is worth noting that this year’s first supermoon graced the skies in July, and the final one will appear in September. However, the two supermoons in August will be even closer to the Earth compared to the previous and upcoming ones.