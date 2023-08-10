New Time-Lapse Footage Shows 17-Year Journey of Massive Alien Planet

Newly released time-lapse footage showcases the remarkable 17-year-long journey of an enormous alien planet, Beta Pictoris b, as it orbits its parent star. This extrasolar planet, located approximately 64 light-years away, has a mass about 12 times that of Jupiter. The footage, created by scientists, condenses data collected between 2003 and 2020 into just 10 seconds.

Despite its brief duration, the video captures only approximately 75% of the planet’s orbit. To fully observe one complete orbit, six more years of data are required. Jason Wang, the research lead and an astrophysicist at Northwestern, stated that “patience is key” as they anticipate capturing the entire trip soon.

Beta Pictoris b stood out in its discovery because of its size and brightness, making it easier to detect compared to smaller, dimmer exoplanets. Most exoplanets are located indirectly through their effect on their host star, such as creating small fluctuations in light or gravitational shifts. However, Beta Pictoris b is one of the few exoplanets that has been directly observed due to its brightness.

The planet orbits Beta Pictoris, a star approximately 1.75 times the size of the sun and almost nine times as bright. The star itself is relatively young, only 26 million years old compared to our own 4.6 billion-year-old sun.

Researchers, led by Jason Wang, have been tracking Beta Pictoris b for several years. They initially constructed a time-lapse of the orbit using five years of data. To extend the video, they utilized artificial intelligence techniques to analyze footage from three archival sources, filling in gaps and producing a continuous representation of the planet’s orbit.

Wang employed “adaptive optics” to reduce blurring caused by Earth’s atmosphere and specialized instruments to suppress the brightness of Beta Pictoris. Despite these efforts, there are still moments in the footage where the exoplanet is partially obscured. In these instances, the researchers marked the location with an X to assist viewers in tracking it.

The resulting time-lapse of Beta Pictoris b provides a unique glimpse into the workings of a distant planetary system, going beyond graphs and equations. The footage has also inspired Malachi Noel, a high school student who worked with Wang, to consider a career in astrophysics.