The James Webb Space Telescope Captures New Structures in Supernova Remnant

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided scientists with an unprecedented view of the supernova remnant SN 1987A. This powerful space telescope observed the exploded star in near-infrared, revealing never-before-seen structures in the cloud of ejected materials.

SN 1987A, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, has been closely monitored since its explosion in 1987. Previous observations have already revealed some characteristics of the remnant. The ejecta from the star forms an hourglass structure, with a dark, dense clump of dust at the center, possibly hiding a pulsar, a type of neutron star.

The bright ring surrounding the star is believed to encircle the equator and represents the waist of the hourglass. Bright spots within the ring indicate the presence of hot shocks generated when material from the supernova collided with the surrounding shed material.

However, JWST’s observations have unveiled new crescent-like structures within the ring, which have not been detected before. These crescents are thought to be part of the outer layers of gas ejected from the explosion. The brightness of these structures may be a result of the viewing angle, creating the illusion of more material than there actually is.

The unique capabilities of JWST to observe in infrared and near infrared wavelengths allow it to see through dusty regions and reveal what lies inside. However, the dense dust at the center of SN 1987A remains impenetrable even to JWST, preventing direct observation of the neutron star.

Despite this limitation, the James Webb Space Telescope will continue to observe SN 1987A to track its evolution and, hopefully, one day locate the missing neutron star.

Source: NASA