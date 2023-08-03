Stunning Images of Dying Star Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured stunning images of the final stages of a distant star’s life. An international team of astronomers released these images, revealing the doughnut-shaped structure of the Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail. The Ring Nebula is a well-known object in the sky, located about 2,600 light years from Earth. It formed when a dying star expelled much of its material into space, resulting in vivid colored rings, expanding bubbles, and intricate, wispy clouds.

The high-resolution images taken by the JWST’s near infrared camera (Nircam) showcase not only the nebula’s expanding shell but also the inner region around its central white dwarf, a very dense star that is approximately the size of a planet. These objects, known as planetary nebulae, have nothing to do with planets. The term originated from early astronomers who believed they resembled planets when observed through small telescopes.

According to Professor Michael Barlow, the emeritus professor of physics and astronomy at UCL leading the team, stars like our sun are expected to end their lives as white dwarfs, shedding their outer envelopes and forming beautiful planetary nebulae. The vibrant bands observed in the nebula are created by chemical elements that emit light at different wavelengths. Analyzing these images allows astronomers to gain insights into the complex processes that generate nebula structures and understand the life cycles of stars and the elements they release into the cosmos.

Barlow further expresses that there is still much to learn about the processes occurring during this phase. The Ring Nebula in Lyra, being one of the closest and brightest planetary nebulae, provides an ideal opportunity for the JWST to study the small-scale and large-scale processes involved in forming the dusty molecular structures seen in these images. These findings contribute to our broader understanding of stellar evolution and the intricate workings of the universe.