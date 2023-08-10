Could Climate Change Lead to Collapse of Critical Ocean Current?

A team of scientists from the University of Miami has embarked on a mission to monitor the Florida Current, a part of the Gulf Stream, to determine if it is weakening. This current feeds into the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a key current that distributes heat throughout the Atlantic Ocean. A study published in the journal Nature last month suggested that the AMOC may be on the verge of collapse due to climate change, leading to significant weather pattern changes globally.

The monitoring of the Florida Current will provide insights into whether or not the AMOC is slowing down. A potential consequence of a weakening Florida Current is higher sea levels and increased flooding in Miami, the U.S. East Coast, and the Bahamas. However, further information is needed to confirm these effects.

Over the next five years, the University of Miami team will place nine monitoring devices along a 60-mile stretch in the seafloor between South Florida and the Bahamas. These devices will measure the speed of the current, as well as sea level, temperature, and salinity every 10 minutes, providing unprecedented levels of detail about the conditions in the Florida Current.

Previously, researchers relied on an abandoned phone cable between Florida and the Bahamas to monitor the current. However, the new monitoring devices will allow for more precise measurements and the ability to trace the source of individual water pockets based on temperature and salinity.

Understanding the conditions of the Florida Current is essential, as it directly impacts daily life in South Florida. The current plays a significant role in sea levels, and any changes could potentially lead to increased flooding and impact large areas of Miami-Dade County, where a fifth of the land sits two feet or less above sea level.

The unique nature of this study lies in the difficulty of placing scientific equipment in the strong currents of the Florida Strait. The scientists have overcome this challenge by anchoring the devices to the seafloor and using sound waves to measure temperature and pressure.

Monitoring the Florida Current is crucial for understanding the potential impacts of climate change on ocean currents and the subsequent effects on sea levels and weather patterns.