The Role of HLA-E Molecules in the Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Scientists from the University of Oxford have conducted research on a group of molecules known as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) proteins, which play a crucial role in distinguishing healthy cells from infected ones. The study, published in Science Immunology, focused on HLA-E molecules and their potential in combating SARS-CoV-2.

HLA proteins belong to the major histocompatibility complex and are found on different types of cells. HLA-E, a subset of HLA class I molecules, is expressed on natural killer cells and CD8+ T cells. These HLA-E molecules are not downregulated by the virus like classical HLA proteins, indicating a possible immune response against SARS-CoV-2.

The team led by Dr. Hongbing Yang analyzed blood samples from COVID-19 patients and identified five peptides that activate HLA-E-restricted killer T cells. These peptides can elicit a CD8+ T cell response, which is important in combating SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study suggests that HLA-E is critical in the immune response to the virus.

Understanding the role of HLA-E molecules in the immune response against SARS-CoV-2 could have significant implications for the development of treatments and vaccines. Further research on HLA-E-restricted CD8+ T cells could provide valuable insights into the body’s defense mechanisms and contribute to the development of targeted therapies.

While this research provides new insights into the immune response against SARS-CoV-2, further studies are needed to fully understand the mechanisms involved and explore potential applications in clinical practice. The findings highlight the complexity of the body’s immune system and the importance of investigating different molecules and cell types in the fight against infectious diseases.

