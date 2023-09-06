Evolution of Versatile Shoulders and Elbows in Humans and Apes to Safely Come Down from Trees

Researchers at Dartmouth College have discovered that humans and apes evolved flexible shoulders and elbows to safely descend from trees. This adaptability in their appendages would have been essential for early humans in gathering food and using tools for hunting and self-defense. The research, titled “Downclimbing and the evolution of ape forelimb morphologies,” was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The study compared videos and still images of chimpanzees and a species of small monkeys called mangabeys climbing trees in their natural environments. The researchers observed that both species climbed trees with their shoulders and elbows mostly bent close to their bodies. However, when descending, chimpanzees extended their arms above their heads, similar to a person descending a ladder. This behavior allowed them to hold onto branches and slow their descent as gravity pulled their heavier bodies downward.

The study suggests that “downclimbing” played a significant role in the evolution of apes and early humans. As both humans and apes are more genetically related to each other than to monkeys, understanding how their bodies adapt to climbing down from trees provides valuable insights into evolutionary changes. The researchers propose that descending from trees presented physical challenges for apes and early humans, increasing the risk of falls. To mitigate this risk, their morphology responded through natural selection, favoring the development of flexible shoulders and elbows.

By having the ability to climb down trees safely, early humans such as Australopithecus could have sought refuge in trees at night and descended during the day without injury. As Homo erectus gained the ability to use fire for protection from predators, their shoulders broadened, allowing for a 90-degree angle and combining with their free-moving shoulders and elbows, enabling them to throw spears accurately. This evolution in shoulder and elbow anatomy laid the groundwork for later advancements in human movement, including the ability to throw objects accurately.

The research demonstrates that despite their lack of grace, chimpanzees have adapted their arms to ensure a safe descent. Their shoulder joints and elbow bones are similar to those of modern humans when fully extended above their heads. This suggests that descending from trees posed a challenge for early human ancestors as well. The ability to ascend and descend trees remained advantageous for early humans even after becoming upright, providing them with safety and access to nourishment.

Overall, this study sheds light on the significance of downclimbing in the evolutionary development of versatile shoulders and elbows in humans and apes. The findings highlight how the need to safely climb down from trees has influenced our anatomy and contributed to the versatility and adaptability of our upper limbs.

Sources:

– “Downclimbing and the evolution of ape forelimb morphologies,” Royal Society Open Science