Maternal Microbiota Plays a Crucial Role in Fetal Development, Study Shows

In a recent Finnish study published in BMC Biology, researchers have discovered significant differences in gene activity in the fetal intestine, brain, and placenta depending on the microbiota of the mother and the compounds produced by them. These findings provide evidence that the maternal microbiota is crucial for the development and health of her offspring.

Prior to this study, little was known about the mechanisms and interactions between the maternal microbiota and fetal development. To investigate this, the researchers compared fetuses from normal mouse dams with those from germ-free mouse dams living in a sterile environment. They analyzed gene expression and concentrations of metabolites in the fetal intestine, brain, and placenta.

The results revealed significant differences in gene expression between the fetuses of germ-free and normal mouse dams. In the gut, the immune system and host-microbe interaction genes were less active in the fetuses of germ-free dams. Additionally, differences were observed in the expression of genes associated with nervous system development and functioning in the brain, as well as genes regulating pregnancy in the placenta.

The differences in gene expression were more pronounced in male fetuses, suggesting that they may be more sensitive to the effects of the maternal microbiota. The researchers also discovered previously unknown compounds in the fetus that are likely microbial and crucial for individual development.

Further research is being conducted to investigate the occurrence of microbial metabolites in other mammals and to understand the implications of deficiencies in host-microbe interactions during early life stages. The findings of this study may contribute to a better understanding of the origin of certain disorders and guide future prevention and treatment strategies.

Sources:

Aleksi Husso et al, Impacts of maternal microbiota and microbial metabolites on fetal intestine, brain, and placenta, BMC Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s12915-023-01709-9

University of Helsinki