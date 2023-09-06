A Theoretical Study Demonstrates the Advantages of Quantum Computers

A recent theoretical study conducted by researcher Ramis Movassagh at Google Quantum AI has aimed to demonstrate the notable advantages of quantum computers through mathematical analysis. The paper, published in Nature Physics, focuses on simulating random quantum circuits and estimating their outputs, which is proven to be a highly difficult task for classical computers.

The study addresses the question of whether quantum computers are exponentially more powerful than classical ones, known as the Quantum Primacy conjecture. Establishing rigorous mathematical proof for this conjecture has been a major challenge in the field of quantum computation.

Movassagh’s research builds upon a colleague’s previous work that attempted to provide evidence for the hardness of random circuit sampling. While this earlier proof was a considerable advancement, Movassagh believed he could find a better and more direct solution.

The new mathematical proof presented by Movassagh is based on a set of techniques that demonstrate the difficulty of estimating the output probabilities of average-case random quantum circuits. The proof does not involve any approximations, making it more precise and robust than previous methods.

Movassagh’s research marks a significant contribution to ongoing efforts to explore the advantages of quantum computers over classical computers. The proof has the potential to inform future studies and improve our understanding of the computational barriers faced by classical systems when simulating quantum circuits.

The next steps for Movassagh include further investigations into the hardness of other tasks, the application of his work in quantum cryptography, and ultimately proving the Quantum Primacy conjecture and refuting the Extended Church-Turing thesis.

Overall, this theoretical study paves the way for a deeper understanding of the potential of quantum computers in solving complex computational and optimization problems.

Source:

Ramis Movassagh, The hardness of random quantum circuits, Nature Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02131-2