Ripples in Spacetime: Predicting Universal Chirps from Merging Black Holes

Black holes, fascinating cosmic entities, continue to captivate scientists and astronomers. Gravitational-wave detectors have enabled the detection of the distinct chirping sound emitted when two black holes merge. Approximately 70 of these chirps have been observed so far.

Researchers from the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) have made an interesting prediction about these chirps. They propose that chirps tend to occur in two universal frequency ranges within the “ocean of voices.” Their findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The discovery of gravitational waves in 2015, which was initially theorized by Einstein a century ago, led to the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. This groundbreaking discovery marked the birth of gravitational-wave astronomy. When two black holes of stellar mass merge, they generate gravitational waves that increase in frequency, producing a chirping signal that can be detected on Earth. By studying this frequency evolution, scientists can determine the “chirp mass,” a mathematical combination of the masses of the individual black holes.

Previous assumptions suggested that merging black holes could have different masses. However, the team’s models propose that certain black holes have standard masses, resulting in universal chirps. Fabian Schneider, the study’s leader, explains that the existence of universal chirp masses not only sheds light on the formation of black holes but can also provide insights into supernovae and various areas of physics.

Stellar-mass black holes, ranging from about 3 to 100 times the mass of our sun, are the remnants of massive stars that collapse into black holes without exploding in supernovae. These black holes, which eventually merge, originate in binary star systems and undergo mass exchange between the components. The stripping of the envelope from these stars has significant implications for their ultimate fate. Philipp Podsiadlowski, a co-author of the study, notes that envelope stripping makes it easier for stars to explode in supernovae and contributes to the existence of universal black hole masses predicted by their simulations.

The detection of gravitational waves and ongoing searches for neutron stars and black holes have contributed to our understanding of these cosmic phenomena. The distribution of chirp masses in merging binary black holes reveals a gap, suggesting the existence of peaks around eight and 14 solar masses, aligning with the predicted universal chirps.

Apart from the known masses within our galaxy, merging black holes have also unveiled the presence of black holes with significantly larger masses. The HITS team discovered that regardless of the chemical composition, stars stripped of their envelopes in close binaries give rise to black holes with masses less than nine and greater than 16 times that of our sun, but few in between.

Future gravitational-wave observations will undoubtedly provide more insights into the nature and origins of black holes, enriching our knowledge of these cosmic singers in the vast symphony of the universe.