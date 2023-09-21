Universality Achieved: High-Efficiency EP in Visible Light with Optical Non-Hermitian Metasurface

Non-Hermitian systems possess unique optical properties at exceptional points (EPs) and have garnered significant attention for their potential applications in optical sensing and integrated optics. Recently, metasurfaces, which are artificial materials designed with subwavelength structures, have emerged as a platform to realize complex optical EPs.

Implementing EPs in the visible light range remains a challenge due to the lack of adjustable in-plane loss and corresponding manufacturing processes. Additionally, the interaction between in-plane lossy structures and lightwaves poses obstacles to achieving high-efficiency EPs in optical non-Hermitian metasurfaces. Currently, two-dimensional scattering systems operating at EPs in the visible realm have not been explored.

In a recent publication in Light: Science & Applications, scientists led by Professor Cheng-Wei Qiu from the National University of Singapore and Xinbin Cheng from Tongji University have presented a universal approach to achieving high-efficiency EPs in the visible light range using interlayer loss to control the interplay between lossy structures and scattering lightwaves.

The researchers demonstrated a bilayer framework capable of reflecting incident light from the left side and absorbing incident light from the right side with high efficiency. By carefully selecting the absorption of the lower layer’s subwavelength grating, a wave vector-dependent perfect retroreflector and absorber were realized, signifying the achievement of the EP.

To confirm their findings, a sample composed of a TiO2 metagrating in the upper layer and a Si subwavelength grating in the lower layer was fabricated. Experimental tests conducted at incident angles of 30° and -30° verified the sample’s ability to reflect and absorb incident light with remarkable efficiencies.

This research opens new avenues for the design and implementation of high-efficiency EPs in the visible range using optical non-Hermitian metasurfaces. The findings have significant implications for various fields, including photonics and integrated optics, where EP-based devices can enhance performance and functionality.

Sources:

[1] Tao He, Zhanyi Zhang, Jingyuan Zhu, Yuzhi Shi, Zhipeng Li, Heng Wei, Zeyong Wei, Yong Li, Zhanshan Wang, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Xinbin Cheng. “Universal high-efficiency exceptional points based on optical non-Hermitian metasurfaces.” Light: Science & Applications. (2021).