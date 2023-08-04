Discovery of Ancient Sea Worm in Utah’s Spence Shale

Excavations in the Spence Shale Lagerstätte, a rich fossil site in northern Utah and southern Idaho, have uncovered a previously unknown species of ancient sea worm. The findings were recently published in the journal Historical Biology.

During fieldwork in the High Creek area of the Spence Shale, Rhiannon LaVine, a paleontologist from the University of Kansas, discovered the fossil. The area is known for its abundant Cambrian trilobites and soft-bodied fossils. LaVine opened a piece of rock and immediately recognized it as something unusual. The fossil displayed radial blades resembling stars or flowers. LaVine showed the fossil to her colleague, Julian Kimmig, who had never seen anything like it. Local expert Paul Jamison, who had been working at the site for years, had also never encountered a specimen like it.

The complete specimen was transported back to the KU Biodiversity Institute, where it was added to the permanent paleontological collection. LaVine consulted with colleagues to determine the identity of the mysterious fossil. After considering various possibilities, scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometry were used to confirm its biological nature.

The fossil was identified as a previously unknown species of annelid, a diverse group of segmented worms found worldwide in various environments. LaVine named the new species Shaihuludia shurikeni. The name references the worms from the “Dune” novels by Frank Herbert and the blade-like chaetae (bristles) characteristic of annelids. Annelids are rarely found in the Cambrian of North America, making this discovery significant.

The preservation of the fossil is also unique, with most of the soft tissue preserved as an iron oxide ‘blob,’ indicating decomposition before fossilization. Nevertheless, the analytical methods employed in the study allowed for the identification of the fossil, highlighting the potential to identify fossils even with limited preservation.

This finding adds to our understanding of the ancient marine ecosystems in the Cambrian period and provides valuable insights into the diversity of annelid worms during that time.