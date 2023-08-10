CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Marine Heat Waves Affect Deeper Waters, Study Finds

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
New research led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has expanded our understanding of marine heat waves and their impact on ocean ecosystems. While previous studies focused on surface-level heat waves, this study reveals that these heat waves occur at the seafloor as well.

Using observations and computer models, the NOAA-led team was able to assess deep sea heat waves in the waters surrounding North America. They found that deep sea heat waves on the continental shelves tend to last longer than surface-level heat waves. It was also discovered that bottom marine heat waves can occur without showing any warming at the surface, potentially catching us off guard.

The effects of these heat waves on marine ecosystems are profound and devastating. They can disrupt the behavior and productivity of ocean inhabitants of all sizes. Therefore, studying heat waves is crucial for the health and management of our oceans.

According to the study, marine heat waves have experienced a 50% increase in frequency over the past decade. The primary cause of this increase is the absorption of excess heat from global warming by the oceans. Understanding and recognizing these heat waves early is essential for proactive management of the coastal ocean.

Michael Jacox, one of the co-authors of the study and a research oceanographer at NOAA, emphasized the importance of paying attention to the ocean bottom. Many valuable species reside in these areas and can experience heat waves that differ significantly from those on the surface.

As we continue to study marine heat waves, we gain a better understanding of their complexity and the need for proactive management strategies. By doing so, we can protect and preserve the health of our oceans and the countless species that depend on them.

