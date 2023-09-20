A Potential Link Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease

A recent study has shed light on a potential molecular mechanism that could explain the cognitive symptoms, including “brain fog,” experienced by individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The research also suggests a possible link between COVID-19 and the development or worsening of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, led by Cristina Di Primio and her colleagues, explored the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on neuronal cells and mouse models. The team focused on a protein called Tau, which is known for its role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In individuals with Alzheimer’s, Tau molecules become tangled and clump together in neurons.

The research revealed that when SARS-CoV-2 infects neuronal cells or the mouse brain, it interacts with Tau, causing a process called hyperphosphorylation. This process involves the addition of phosphate groups to Tau at specific binding locations. Interestingly, the hyperphosphorylation observed in the study mirrored the phosphorylation patterns seen in Alzheimer’s patients.

Furthermore, the researchers detected a significant increase in Tau levels in the insoluble fraction of infected cells, indicating pathological alterations to the protein. It is unclear whether these changes are a direct result of the virus or part of a cellular defense response.

While the study provides valuable insights into the potential link between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s disease, more research is needed to fully understand the underlying mechanisms and establish clinical relevance. Nonetheless, these findings highlight the importance of further investigating the long-term neurological effects of COVID-19.

Overall, this study contributes to the growing body of evidence suggesting that COVID-19 infection may have implications beyond respiratory symptoms. The interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and Tau raises intriguing possibilities for future research and the development of therapeutic interventions.

Journal Reference: Di Primio, C., et al. (2023) Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection leads to Tau pathological signature in neurons. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad282.

(Note: The original article provides more detailed information and can be accessed via the provided journal reference.)