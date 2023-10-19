People with HIV at Higher Risk of COVID-19 Reinfection, Study Finds

A new study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that individuals with HIV (PWH) have higher rates of COVID-19 reinfection compared to those without HIV (PWOH).

The study, published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, analyzed data from 453,587 adults in Chicago who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 from their initial infection until May 2022. The researchers examined COVID-19 test results and vaccination records linked to Chicago’s Enhanced HIV/AIDS Reporting System.

The study found that 5.3% of the COVID-positive individuals experienced reinfection, including 6.7% of PWH and 5.2% of PWOH. PWH had a reinfection rate of 66 per 1,000 person-years, higher than the 50 per 1,000 person-years among PWOH. After adjusting for other factors, PWH had a significantly higher rate of COVID-19 reinfection (1.46 per 1,000 person-years) compared to PWOH.

It was observed that among individuals who experienced reinfection, PWH tended to be older (with a median age of 43 years) compared to PWOH (with a median age of 36 years). PWH were also more likely to be men (79.3% versus 40.9%) and Black (53.7% versus 27.0%). Additionally, PWH had a higher likelihood of having received the primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster compared to PWOH (31.8% versus 22.1%). Interestingly, a smaller percentage of PWH were unvaccinated at the time of their first infection compared to PWOH (87.5% versus 91.0%).

The study highlights the importance of PWH following the recommended COVID-19 vaccination schedule, including receiving booster doses, to mitigate the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection. Out of the residents who received the vaccine before their first infection, 54.2% had completed the primary Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine series. Among the individuals who experienced reinfection, 39.6% had completed the primary series but had not yet received a booster.

Regardless of the variant wave and calendar quarter, PWH consistently exhibited a higher rate of reinfection than PWOH. The highest incidence of reinfection among PWH occurred during the Omicron strain predominance, with 50 cases per 1,000 person-years. Overall, there was an excess of 16 reinfections per 1,000 person-years reported among PWH.

To prevent SARS-CoV-2 reinfections, the authors emphasize that PWH should adhere to the recommended COVID-19 vaccine schedule, including booster doses.

