New Study Shows Engineered Compound Prevents Bone Loss in Space

A recent study published in the journal npj Microgravity reveals that an engineered compound administered to mice aboard the International Space Station (ISS) effectively prevents bone loss associated with long-term space travel. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Forsyth Institute in Massachusetts, suggests a potential therapy to mitigate bone loss during space missions and treat musculoskeletal degeneration on Earth.

The loss of bone density in microgravity has been a long-standing concern for astronauts on extended space missions. In a weightless environment, the lack of mechanical loading causes bones to deteriorate at a rate 12 times faster than on Earth. Astronauts in low Earth orbit may experience a bone loss of up to 1% per month, putting them at risk of fractures during spaceflight and in later life.

Currently, astronauts rely on exercise as a mitigation strategy to promote bone formation. However, exercise is not always effective in preventing bone loss and can be time-consuming. Additionally, it may not be suitable for individuals with certain injuries. To address this issue, the research team led by Dr. Chia Soo at UCLA explored the potential of NELL-1, a molecule crucial for bone development and maintenance, to reduce microgravity-induced bone loss.

The researchers enhanced the therapeutic potential of NELL-1 by extending its half-life and creating a compound called BP-NELL-PEG that specifically targets bone tissues. Extensive testing showed that BP-NELL-PEG effectively promoted bone formation without causing any adverse effects.

To assess the compound’s effectiveness in real space conditions, the researchers collaborated with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and NASA to conduct experiments on mice aboard the ISS. Half of the mice experienced microgravity for nine weeks, while the other half returned to Earth at 4.5 weeks post-launch. Both groups were treated with either BP-NELL-PEG or a control substance.

The results showed that both the mice in space and on Earth who were treated with BP-NELL-PEG exhibited a significant increase in bone formation. Importantly, no adverse health effects were observed in either group.

Lead corresponding author Dr. Chia Soo expressed optimism about the potential of BP-NELL-PEG, stating that it could be a valuable tool for combating bone loss during long-duration space missions when traditional resistance training is not possible. Co-principal investigators Dr. Kang Ting and Dr. Ben Wu also highlighted the potential therapeutic applications of this bioengineering strategy on Earth for patients with conditions like osteoporosis.

The research, supported by grants from CASIS and the National Institutes of Health, offers hope for the future of space exploration and advancements in bone-related treatments. Further analysis of the data obtained from the live animal return is underway to gain insights into the recovery of future astronauts from longer space missions.

