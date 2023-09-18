The Deepening Crisis: Genus Extinctions Amplify the Sixth Mass Extinction

A new analysis by Stanford University and the National Autonomous University of Mexico reveals that the ongoing sixth mass extinction is more severe than previously thought. While extinctions of species have garnered attention, this study highlights the disappearance of entire genera, a higher categorization in the taxonomic hierarchy. The loss of genera is seen as a “mutilation of the tree of life,” as it represents a dent in the evolution of life on Earth and a source of future suffering for humanity.

Existing databases and improved conservation status information allowed the researchers to examine 5,400 genera of land-dwelling vertebrate animals, comprising 34,600 species. The study found that 73 genera of land-dwelling vertebrates have become extinct since 1500 AD, with birds experiencing the highest number of genus extinctions.

The current rate of vertebrate genus extinction exceeds that of the last million years by 35 times. Without human influence, Earth would have lost only two genera in that time. However, human actions have accelerated genus extinctions, accumulating what the study refers to as a “biological annihilation.”

Genus extinctions have more profound consequences compared to species extinctions. When a species disappears, other species within its genus can partially fulfill its ecological role and carry its genetic material, preserving much of its evolutionary potential. However, if an entire genus becomes extinct, it creates a significant gap in the ecosystem, disrupting biodiversity that may take millions of years to recover through speciation.

This loss of biodiversity has serious implications for humanity. For example, the extinction of passenger pigeons and the subsequent increase in white-footed mice populations has led to a rise in Lyme disease cases. Genus extinctions also result in the loss of knowledge, such as the gastric brooding frog, which could have provided insights for studying acid reflux and related diseases.

Furthermore, the loss of genera can exacerbate the climate crisis. Ecosystems shaped by diverse plant and animal species are crucial in determining the climate. As climate disruption accelerates extinction, the interaction between extinction and climate change becomes a concerning feedback loop.

To address the ongoing crisis, the researchers call for immediate political, economic, and social action on an unprecedented scale. Conservation efforts should prioritize tropical regions, which have the highest concentration of genus extinctions and genera with only one remaining species. Increasing public awareness of the magnitude of the problem is also crucial in spurring action.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences