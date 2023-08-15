MIT Biologists Discover Protein Essential for Formation of Condensate in Nucleolus

Inside all living cells, biomolecular condensates perform critical functions, but how these assemblies form within cells has remained a mystery. Researchers at MIT have now discovered that a single protein known as TCOF1 is responsible for the formation of one of these condensates, which forms within the nucleolus. Without TCOF1, this condensate cannot form.

The findings could shed light on a major evolutionary shift that occurred around 300 million years ago in the organization of the nucleolus. Researchers know that the nucleolus, which helps build ribosomes, was divided into two compartments until amniotes (reptiles, birds, and mammals) developed a condensate that acts as a third compartment. However, the reasons behind this evolutionary shift are not yet fully understood.

The researchers believe that this condensate, called the fibrillar center, may have played a role in making it easier to assemble ribosomes by compartmentalizing different biochemical reactions. Understanding how the fibrillar center forms could help researchers study its function in cells and provide insight into the evolution of other condensates.

In their study, the researchers found that TCOF1 is essential for the transition from a “bipartite” to “tripartite” nucleolus. Without TCOF1, cells only form two nucleolar compartments. However, by adding TCOF1 to zebrafish embryos, which normally have bipartite nucleoli, the researchers induced the formation of a third compartment.

The researchers also discovered that a region of TCOF1 known as the glutamate-rich low-complexity regions is responsible for forming scaffolds. These scaffolds attract other proteins and biomolecules to form the fibrillar center. The researchers speculate that cellular condensates may have originated from a single scaffolding protein, like TCOF1, and gradually became more complex over time.

Understanding the formation of biomolecular condensates is not only important for cell biology research but also has implications for the study of diseases associated with the malfunctioning of these assemblies, such as ALS, Huntington’s disease, and cancer.