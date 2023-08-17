Researchers Discover Long-Predicted Quantum State in Artificial Atoms

Researchers from the Department of Physics at Universität Hamburg have successfully observed a quantum state that was predicted by Japanese theoreticians over 50 years ago. By manipulating an artificial atom on a superconductor surface, the researchers were able to pair the electrons within the quantum dot, creating the smallest version of a superconductor. This breakthrough was published in the journal Nature.

Normally, electrons repel each other due to their negative charge, which affects the properties of various materials, such as electrical resistance. However, when electrons are paired together to form bosons, they behave differently. Bosonic pairs can exist in the same location and have the same motion, unlike single electrons.

Superconductivity, the ability to conduct electricity without resistance, is one of the fascinating properties of materials with electron pairs. Superconductivity has been widely applied in technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging and highly sensitive magnetic field detectors.

With the miniaturization of electronic devices, there is a growing interest in inducing superconductivity in nanostructures. Researchers from the Department of Physics and The Cluster of Excellence “CUI: Advanced Imaging of Matter” at Universität Hamburg achieved electron pairing in an artificial atom called a quantum dot, which serves as the building block for nanostructured electronic devices.

To accomplish this, the researchers, led by PD Dr. Jens Wiebe, constructed tiny cages for the electrons using silver atoms. By connecting these locked electrons to a superconductor, they adopted the pairing behavior from the superconductor.

The experimental signature of the quantum state was identified as a spectroscopic peak at very low energy and was confirmed by a team of theoretical physicists. The predicted state was first proposed in the early 1970s by Kazushige Machida and Fumiaki Shibata. Although directly detecting this state has proven challenging, recent research has shown its potential for reducing unwanted noise in the building blocks of quantum computers.

Kazushige Machida himself acknowledged the researchers’ discovery, expressing gratitude for revisiting his old paper after half a century. The experimental verification was difficult due to the location of the quantum state near the superconducting gap edge.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the long-predicted quantum state and opens up new possibilities for understanding and harnessing the behavior of electrons in nanostructured materials.