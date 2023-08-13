Observation of Many-Body Chemical Reactions in a Quantum Degenerate Gas

In recent years, physicists have been studying chemical reactions in the quantum degenerate regime, where the spacing between particles is comparable to their de Broglie wavelength. Theoretical predictions suggest that these reactions will exhibit quantum coherence and Bose enhancement, but experimental validation has been challenging.

Researchers at the University of Chicago have successfully observed coherent, collective reactions between Bose-condensed atoms and molecules in the quantum degenerate regime. This research has significant implications for the quantum control of molecular reactions and potential applications in precision metrology, quantum information, and quantum control of chemical reactions.

The team used Bose-condensed cesium atoms for their experiments, as cesium atoms are chemically reactive at low temperatures and can convert into a molecular Bose condensate with high efficiencies. They monitored the dynamics of molecular formation in the atomic condensate and observed macroscopic quantum coherence between the atoms and molecules.

The experiments revealed that super chemical reactions in the cesium atom condensate were characterized by the rapid formation of molecules, followed by oscillations at different speeds as they approached equilibrium. Higher density samples exhibited faster oscillation rates, indicating Bosonic enhancement of the reactions.

This work provides new insights into chemical reactions in the quantum degenerate regime and demonstrates the possibility of controlling these reactions at quantum degeneracy. The researchers introduced a quantum field model that accurately captured the key dynamics of the reactions, which could guide future experiments in this field.

The team plans to identify new fundamental laws that govern chemical reactions in the quantum many-body regime and explore many-body effects in the reactions of more complex, polyatomic molecules. These findings have the potential to advance and reverse chemistry without dissipation and steer the reaction pathways towards desired products.

This study contributes to the understanding of quantum many-body chemical reactions and paves the way for further advancements in quantum control of chemical reactions.