Solar Activity Increases, Poses Threat to Technology

Sun’s activity has recently intensified, resulting in a series of powerful solar storms. As the Sun enters its 11-year solar cycle, experts predict that these storms will become even more severe, potentially endangering satellites, power grids, and the internet infrastructure.

One notable event occurred on Monday when a massive solar flare, rated as an X1.5, caused a blackout in radio and navigation signals across North America. Solar physicist Keith Strong categorizes this flare as a level 3 event on NOAA’s five-point scale. Frequencies below 5 Mhz were most affected, significantly degrading navigation signals.

This X1.5 flare followed a weaker X flare that occurred just two days prior. In fact, a total of two X-level flares and multiple moderate solar flares were observed in the past 24 hours alone.

The U.K. Met Office, responsible for space weather forecasting, issued a warning due to the presence of charged solar particles in Earth’s atmosphere. These particles can trigger a mild solar radiation storm, posing a risk to aircraft passengers, crew, and astronauts in space. Satellites are also susceptible to damage from these particles.

Furthermore, experts initially reported the approach of two coronal mass ejections (CME) towards Earth. CMEs, when interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field, can cause geomagnetic storms. However, NOAA’s model revealed that the two CMEs merged, resulting in a more intense and powerful phenomenon. This merged CME is now expected to reach G3-level storm status, posing a threat to power grids and telecommunication systems.

As the Sun’s activity continues to increase, it is crucial for organizations and individuals to monitor and prepare for the potential impact of these solar storms. Proper measures must be taken to safeguard technology and ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure.