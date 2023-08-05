Strong Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has declared a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Warning, indicating a strong to potentially severe geomagnetic storm affecting Earth. Geomagnetic storms can disrupt electronics, electrical systems, satellite communication, and also produce stunning displays of aurora in the night sky.

The current geomagnetic storm has reached a K index of 7, indicating a G3-Strong storm. Geomagnetic storms are rated on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being minor and 5 being extreme. The SWPC predicts that aurora may be visible in the pre-sunrise skies as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.

Geomagnetic storms are often accompanied by aurora displays, which are influenced by the Kp index of the storm. The Kp index is used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms and helps determine the visibility and latitude of aurora. The higher the Kp index, the stronger the impact of the geomagnetic storm.

This current geomagnetic storm is the result of a coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the Sun around August 1-2. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. They can carry billions of tons of coronal material and a strong embedded magnetic field. CMEs can reach the Earth at different speeds, some arriving within hours and others taking days. As a CME interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, various effects can occur based on the energy and angle of impact.

The G3 class storm currently impacting Earth could cause power system voltage irregularities, trigger false alarms on protection devices, and lead to intermittent satellite navigation (GPS) problems. Additionally, aurora may be visible further south than usual, potentially extending as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. If the geomagnetic storm intensifies, the aurora could appear brighter and extend even further south.

While geomagnetic storms can produce awe-inspiring aurora displays, they can also cause damage to electronics, electrical grids, and satellite and radio communications. The 1859 Carrington Event, the most powerful geomagnetic storm on record, caused widespread damage to telegraph systems and could have devastating consequences if it were to occur in modern times.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder, Colorado, serves as the official source for space weather alerts and warnings. They monitor and forecast space weather in collaboration with other agencies and private companies. Geomagnetic storms are one aspect of space weather that they track and provide information on.