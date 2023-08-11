CityLife

Researchers Discover New Species in Antarctica: Promachocrinus Fragarius

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
Researchers in Antarctica have recently found a fascinating new species that has captivated the scientific community. The creature, known as Promachocrinus fragarius, boasts an astonishing 20 arms and exhibits a distinct strawberry-like shape.

Published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics, a July article detailed the characteristics and features of this intriguing species. Its name, Promachocrinus fragarius, derives from the Latin word for strawberry, owing to its uncanny resemblance to the fruit.

The Antarctic feather star, the group to which Promachocrinus fragarius belongs, can possess either 20 or 10 arms. While specific measurements were not included in the report, the creature was described as “large” and can display a range of colors, from “purplish” to “dark reddish.”

These unique organisms inhabit the depths of the Southern Ocean, spanning from 65 feet to a staggering 6,500 feet below the surface, as described in the research. The report also highlights the extensive expeditions carried out between 2008 and 2017 by scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of California, San Diego in an effort to uncover “cryptic biodiversity.”

Unveiling the extraordinary conditions of the Southern Ocean that potentially foster diverse life forms, the report, written by Emily L. McLaughlin, Nerida G. Wilson, and Greg W. Rouse, emphasizes the role of environmental factors in influencing biodiversity.

Greg Rouse, one of the researchers involved, further revealed that the study identified a total of four new species within the region. These findings signify a significant advancement in scientific exploration and contribute to our understanding of the unique ecosystems present in the Antarctic region.

