New Giant Planet Provides Evidence of Planetary Collisions

Researchers have discovered a Neptune-sized exoplanet, TOI-1853b, that has an unusually high density and mass, suggesting that it may have formed through significant planetary collisions. The planet’s mass is nearly double that of other planets of similar size, and its density indicates a larger proportion of rock than expected. The study, published in Nature, proposes that these collisions removed the lighter atmosphere and water from the planet, leaving behind a predominantly rocky composition.

Dr. Phil Carter from the University of Bristol describes the importance of this finding, stating that evidence of energetic collisions between planetary bodies already exists in our solar system, such as the formation of Earth’s Moon. The discovery of TOI-1853b adds to this understanding by connecting theories of planet formation in the solar system to the formation of exoplanets.

The team used computer simulations to model extreme giant impacts that could produce the extreme density observed in TOI-1853b. They found that the initial planetary body would need to be water-rich and experience a high-speed collision of over 75 km/s to result in the observed characteristics of the planet. The researchers plan to conduct further observations of TOI-1853b to detect any residual atmosphere and study its composition in more detail.

The discovery of this extreme planet provides new insights into the formation and evolution of planetary systems. It suggests that giant collisions play a significant role in shaping the diversity of planets found in exoplanetary systems. This finding highlights the need for improved material models and further research on extreme giant impacts.

