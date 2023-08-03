Scientists Discover Breakthrough in Controlling Energy Waves on Surfaces

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in controlling energy waves on certain surfaces using a novel “fourth-dimensional” material, according to recent research. Our concept of space is typically limited to three dimensions, but theoretical fourth-dimensional concepts extend these properties beyond everyday experience.

Led by scientist Guolian Huang of the Structured Materials and Dynamics Lab at the University of Missouri, the team engineered a unique metamaterial based on these concepts. This material allows them to control mechanical surface waves on solid materials. By constructing materials in four dimensions, they were able to engineer a material with the ability to control the paths of energy waves. This means that the waves can be made to travel along a desired path from one material to another.

The team refers to their discovery as “topological pumping.” They believe it could have potential applications in quantum computing and related fields, as it allows for quantum mechanical effects in higher dimensions beyond the usual three. Additionally, the material’s unique properties may have a range of industrial applications and could even help save lives.

Huang and his team suggest that their metamaterial could be used to prevent buildings from collapsing during earthquakes. They propose covering an object resembling a pillow with the material and placing it beneath a building. As 90% of earthquake energy occurs along the Earth’s surface, this material could help protect structures from collapse.

The researchers also believe that their discovery could have applications in defense technology and other engineering fields. The team’s work has been published in a recent paper titled “Smart patterning for topological pumping of elastic surface waves” in Science Advances.