Physicists Develop Universal Theory to Explain Behavior of Strange Metals

Physicists have devised a universal theory to explain the behavior of “strange metals,” a type of quantum material with unusual properties. These metals defy the rules of electrical resistance observed in regular metals and some can even become superconductors at relatively high temperatures. However, understanding how these materials work has proven to be a challenge for scientists for the past 40 years.

According to a study published in the journal Science, the new theory proposes that strange metals are composed of multiple electrons bound together through quantum entanglement. It suggests that the electrons move through a random atomic patchwork and are highly entangled, meaning they interact with each other simultaneously rather than in pairs.

The randomness and inhomogeneity of the lattice structure in strange metals lead to different entanglement patterns among the electrons, causing frequent collisions and varying speeds. This creates choke points and jams within the material, giving rise to unique properties such as the linear relationship between temperature and resistivity, frequency-dependent conductivity in electromagnetic fields, specific heat capacities, and the response to “shot noise” experiments.

The researchers argue that their theory can predict many features of strange metals. To refute the theory, scientists would need to observe strange metal behavior in a lattice structure without randomness. However, in the meantime, the theory could pave the way for advancements in the search for room-temperature superconductors: by blocking alternative ways in which the electrons can interact, the theory could potentially create conditions suitable for the emergence of room-temperature superconductivity.

The discovery of a room-temperature superconductor has long been sought after as it could revolutionize the transmission of electricity, rendering it almost lossless. While recent claims of room temperature superconductors have sparked controversy, this new theory could provide a fresh perspective and guide further research in the field.